Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.