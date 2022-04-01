Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.82. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,445. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.