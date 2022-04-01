Community Bank N.A. Acquires 90 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 473,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $287.60 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $251.84 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

