Community Bank N.A. Has $108,000 Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Stericycle by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Stericycle by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

