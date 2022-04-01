Community Bank N.A. Has $292,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $272.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $684.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.47 and a 200 day moving average of $259.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

