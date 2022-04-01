Community Bank N.A. Sells 246 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 196,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $89.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.