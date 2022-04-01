Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,447. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $33,905,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

