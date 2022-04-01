Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,743,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

