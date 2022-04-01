Comparing American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Shared Hospital Services and MDxHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.77%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services 0.77% 2.49% 1.34% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and MDxHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 0.78 $190,000.00 $0.04 58.51 MDxHealth $22.24 million 4.42 N/A N/A N/A

American Shared Hospital Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MDxHealth.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia. The company was founded by Ernest A. Bates in 1977 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About MDxHealth (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

