Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $158.21 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $210.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $158.21 or 0.00342267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,684,758 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

