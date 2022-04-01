Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Compugen stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $220.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

