CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €78.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.29 ($87.13).

Shares of COP stock opened at €55.40 ($60.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a twelve month high of €82.80 ($90.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is €52.63 and its 200 day moving average is €64.48.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

