Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CMTL opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -39.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

