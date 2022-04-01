Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Concentrix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Concentrix stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. Concentrix has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

