Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.61% of Teledyne Technologies worth $124,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

TDY traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $472.27. 3,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $391.28 and a 12 month high of $478.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

