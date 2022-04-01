Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 18,552 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.73% of Generac worth $161,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

NYSE GNRC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.91. 3,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

