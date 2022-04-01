ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $91,672,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 58,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 305,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,002. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

