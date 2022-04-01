ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

NYSE COP opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

