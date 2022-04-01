Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.82

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.82 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 2661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

