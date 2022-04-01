Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.90. 889,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

