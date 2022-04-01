Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.84.

NYSE CLR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.04. 7,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,110. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

