Contrasting AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) & Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01% AppHarvest -1,836.31% -27.63% -21.59%

1.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shineco and AppHarvest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 8.31 -$31.44 million N/A N/A AppHarvest $9.05 million 60.07 -$166.19 million ($1.72) -3.13

Shineco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppHarvest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shineco and AppHarvest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.14%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Shineco.

Risk and Volatility

Shineco has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppHarvest beats Shineco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shineco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

