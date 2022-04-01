Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Core & Main stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,581. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

