Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$10.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.88. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

