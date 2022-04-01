CorMedix Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CorMedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $5.48 on Thursday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $208.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CorMedix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CorMedix by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

