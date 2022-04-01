Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,467 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $181,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $574.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $348.84 and a one year high of $586.32. The stock has a market cap of $254.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

