Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $575.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,799. The company has a market cap of $255.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.31 and a 200-day moving average of $513.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $348.84 and a 52 week high of $586.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.