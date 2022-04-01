Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $620.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $574.88 and last traded at $573.63, with a volume of 15173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $569.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $526.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

