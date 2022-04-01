Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

COTY opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

