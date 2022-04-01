Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $30.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BASE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Couchbase by 17,270.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Couchbase by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Couchbase by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

