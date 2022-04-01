Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.57 ($72.06).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €45.84 ($50.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($66.20). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.38.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

