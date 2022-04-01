Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.25 and last traded at $80.25. Approximately 595 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Covivio from €83.00 ($91.21) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

