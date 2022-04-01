Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COWN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.69. 9,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,533. Cowen has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $732.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 67.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 315,248 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $9,229,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $4,638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cowen during the third quarter worth $3,002,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

