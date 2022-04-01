Craig Shesky Buys 15,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CFO Craig Shesky bought 15,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ TMC opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83. TMC the metals company Inc has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $15.39.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
