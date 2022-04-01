Craig Shesky Buys 15,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CFO Craig Shesky bought 15,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83. TMC the metals company Inc has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $1,723,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $457,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.