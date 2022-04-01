Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Gap Up to $110.13

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.13, but opened at $114.10. Crane shares last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 11,603 shares.
CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Crane by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crane by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 86,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.
About Crane (NYSE:CR)
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
