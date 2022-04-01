Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 811,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 547,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

In related news, Director Jeremy Frommer bought 180,000 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurie Weisberg acquired 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 258,520 shares of company stock valued at $460,448 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTD. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Creatd in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Creatd by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

