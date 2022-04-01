Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Credicorp stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.20. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

