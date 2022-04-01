Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $14,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

Shares of Crexendo stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 18,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,224. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

CXDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crexendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

