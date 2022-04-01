CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $42.82

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $41.67. CRH shares last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 8,573 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

