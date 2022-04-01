Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $300,250.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cricut by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

