CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.14.

CRSP opened at $63.50 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

