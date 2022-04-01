CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.14.
CRSP opened at $63.50 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.