Critical Analysis: Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) versus Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and Western Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 19.93 $99.22 million $5.13 12.67 Western Midstream Partners $2.88 billion 3.54 $916.29 million $2.18 11.57

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Western Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Midstream Partners pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Western Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Western Midstream Partners 31.54% 30.26% 8.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kinetik and Western Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00 Western Midstream Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83

Kinetik currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.75%. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $26.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Western Midstream Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Kinetik on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

