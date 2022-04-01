Critical Review: ThredUp (TDUP) versus Its Competitors

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ThredUp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ThredUp alerts:

50.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ThredUp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 283 1249 3351 62 2.65

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 160.82%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 34.02%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.30% -21.30% -3.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.75 ThredUp Competitors $16.53 billion $902.63 million 85.92

ThredUp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ThredUp competitors beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.