Critical Review: Zhihu (ZH) vs. Its Competitors

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) is one of 222 public companies in the "Business services, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zhihu to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zhihu and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $464.38 million -$203.82 million -3.10 Zhihu Competitors $3.21 billion $504.64 million -69,613.22

Zhihu’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zhihu and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 1 1 5 0 2.57 Zhihu Competitors 1322 6710 12094 343 2.56

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 296.69%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.99%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -43.80% -18.37% -14.91% Zhihu Competitors -15.99% -59.45% -6.94%

Summary

Zhihu rivals beat Zhihu on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

