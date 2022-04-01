CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

CRWD stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.20. The company had a trading volume of 86,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day moving average of $218.46. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of -220.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.24.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

