CryptoBlades Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $5.83 million and $2.00 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $6.82 or 0.00014761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.00 or 0.07463725 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.96 or 1.00152158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046627 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,456 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars.

