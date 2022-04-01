CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of CSX opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

