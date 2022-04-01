CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CTS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. 1,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,430. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is -12.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after buying an additional 338,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,849,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 172,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,983,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

