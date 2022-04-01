CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

CTS opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $11,849,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

