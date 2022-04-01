CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.88.

CUBE traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,429. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. American Trust purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,344,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

